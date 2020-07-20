CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - The Coker University women's golf team finished eighth in all of Division II in team grade point average (3.779), announced by the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) on Monday.
This continues the strong performance in the classroom for the Cobras, as the team posted the highest team GPA in the athletic department for the 2019-20 year and the third-highest GPA for the Spring 2020 semester (3.72).
The women's golf team also landed Alicia Fajardo, Katie Smith and Jordan White on the 2019-20 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll, while the three players were also named WGCA Scholar All-Americans.
