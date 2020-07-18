Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Derick Urquhart’s squad had perhaps one of its worst all-around games in Monday’s loss to Camden.
By the end of the week though, Post 1 was able to turn in one its best performances of the year.
Bolstered by strong pitching and a relentless offense, Florence jumped to an 8-0 lead after two innings and cruised to an 11-3 victory over the 17ers on Friday at American Legion Field
Post 1 is now 12-1 overall and 5-1 in League I play with a doubleheader against Sumter scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. The win Friday secures the three-game series for Florence, 2-1.
“Proud of the way we played,” Urquhart said. “We keep emphasizing ever since Monday that we want to play with a lead. Our bats came ready to play; we jumped ahead early and George (Derrick Floyd) was really good on the mound today.”
Florence’s pitching staff got all the run support it needed in the first inning as Post 1’s offense put up a four-spot thanks to five straight hits with a walk sandwiched in the middle. Korique Rainey, Kody Hanna and Owen Taylor all doubled, with Hanna and Taylor driving in runs as well. Floyd and Caleb Oakley followed with RBI singles.
The second inning saw four straight hits produce four more runs, highlighted by an RBI single from Hanna and a three-run bomb from Noah Carter that cleared the top of the right field wall.
“Middle of the lineup had some really big at-bats,” Urquhart said. “Korique in the two-hole, Kody batting third, Carter fourth, Taylor fifth … George had a big at bat with runners in scoring position (and) Oakley … the middle of the lineup really swung, especially in those first two innings.”
Rainey, Hanna and leadoff man D.P. Pendergrass closed out the offensive barrage in the third by each collected an RBI — including Hanna’s second run-scoring double of the night. In all, Post 1 pounded out 14 hits and 11 earned runs against two Camden pitchers.
“Knowing that offense over there, we weren’t comfortable with a four- or five-run lead,” Urquhart said. “Knowing those bats over there … they could come back, so we really swung it well and had a lot of extra-base hits that we hadn’t had the last few days.
“We’ll try to keep that momentum going into Monday night at Sumter.”
Meanwhile Floyd kept the 17ers’ offense under wraps for most of the night. He went four innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Khyree Miller hit a solo homer in the third for Camden and Johnathan Sanders scored from home during a pickoff rundown at first base for the other run charged to Floyd.
Post 1 relievers Noah Skeen and Parker Moore tossed the final three innings and allowed just one run between them with three combined strikeouts.
John Lanier also had a solo homer for the 17ers. Jansen Stokes had two hits to lead the team, and Sanders’ eventual run was set up by his leadoff double.
