CHARLESTON, S.C. — Like most college athletes, Mya Dollard had her spring outdoor track & field season at The Citadel cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While her upcoming junior year is still very much up in the air as well, the former Johnsonville High standout has used her time to focus on her academic major, nursing, and a big opportunity that has come with it.
Dollard recently applied for and was admitted to The Citadel’s SURE Research Scholars Program, which she’s taking part in virtually throughout the summer and through the fall semester.
According to the school, the SURE program “provides outstanding Citadel undergraduates with a mentored research creative experience enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of their field of study.”
“I have a mentor with this program, who’s the head of the nursing department at The Citadel (Dr. Amelia Joseph),” Dollard said. “So we’re together on a project about diversity in nursing and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers. There are a low percentage of minority races in the health professions.
“We’re trying to help them get to that next level and see what barriers they face.”
A presentation of their findings is scheduled in December, but until then, the research portion continues.
“A lot of college students have to do research papers, but I think the biggest difference with this one is it’s so much more in-depth,” Dollard said. “I’ve probably read and summarized more than 30 peer-reviewed articles so far. It’s certainly been challenging.”
The challenges for minorities begin early in terms of education and opportunity, Dollard said the research shows.
“A lot of it comes down to having access to things to help with school such as tutors and study tools and things like that can help them succeed in the classroom and go further in their careers,” she said.
The research project and her other academic endeavors have kept most of her attention, but Dollard is eager for her athletic career to continue as well.
A high jumper for the Bulldogs, she turned in a strong sophomore season that culminated in finishing third at the Southern Conference Indoor Championships meet with a jump of 5-feet-3-inches. That matched a personal best and also put her second in the school’s record books.
“I pushed myself more so in the weight room,” Dollard said. “My coaches helped push me more and I felt like we had overall better team energy. I also felt like I didn’t have that extra stress on me this year of being at The Citadel and all that comes that in your freshman year.
“…I feel like my ab work has gotten better, my core and conditioning work has gotten better and that’s helped me jump higher.”
Dollard also picked up another event for last season and was hoping to get some experience with that, but that got put on hold as well.
“I’m looking to place top three for indoor and outdoor this year as well, and I was learning the javelin, so hopefully I can start that this year,” she said.
