FLORENCE, S.C. — Wednesday was a little more like what Derick Urquhart was hoping to see from his Florence squad.
Following its first loss of the season Monday, Post 1 responded by evening the three-game series with the Camden 17ers thanks to a 9-5 victory at American Legion Field.
The two teams will conclude their S.C. American League matchup Friday with a 7:30 p.m. contest.
“I was happy with the way we started,” said Urquhart, whose team improved to 11-1 overall and 4-1 in League I play. “We challenged the guys a little bit after the other night — didn’t play well at all. I wanted to make sure we tried to play with an early lead (and) jump ahead and we did that.
“So I was really proud of the way our guys responded coming back from Monday.”
The offensive slump the team seemed to be mired in Monday was quickly turned around as Post 1 got out to a 5-0 lead after two innings.
D.P. Pendergrass got things started with a leadoff walk in the first and swiped second soon after. He went to third on a bunt by Korique Rainey and came home on a throwing error that same play.
Florence broke things open in the second with a four-run frame. Caleb Oakley, Ashani McFarland, Pendergrass and Noah Carter all had hits for Post 1, with McFarland’s driving in the first run and Carter’s two-run single bringing in the last two. Kody Hanna also plated one on an RBI fielder’s choice.
“Something we worked on in the cage today was getting offense — make sure (we) swing and be aggressive at the plate and not looking at strikes down the middle,” Urquhart said. “They walked a few guys and we took advantage of those walks. We were a little more aggressive on the bases tonight I thought. But we still had some opportunities where we missed runners in scoring position and didn’t get them in.
“Do a little better job on that, but overall tonight, very happy with it.”
The top of the Post 1 order came through in a big way. Pendergrass, Rainey, Hanna and Carter combined to reach base 16 times and score six runs. They had five of Florence’s eight hits on the night as well — with two coming from Carter, who also drove in four of Post 1’s runs.
Meanwhile, Anthony Hopkins kept the Camden offense off the board for nearly half the game. He allowed just one hit and no runs through the first three innings, but ran into some trouble in the fourth. A walk and a pair of Florence errors helped the 17ers score two unearned runs, and Hopkins was relieved by Josh Collins during the frame.
“Anthony threw extremely well and looked like he got a little tired at the end,” Urquhart said. “He got his pitch count up to 60 and we said that was it.
“…We had to be careful with our bullpen tonight. We didn’t want to burn everybody and make sure we had some guys available for Friday.”
Collins, Parker Moore and Thomas Skipper closed out the game for Post 1.
Colin Jones led Camden at the plate after coming on in the sixth inning. He collected two hits and drove in a run.
Jasen Stokes also had two hits for the 17ers including a double and scored a run. Ty Dooley and Khyree Miller each had an RBI.
