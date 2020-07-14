Florence Green 2-17
Buford 1 -8
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Green cruised to a doubleheader sweep of Buford on Tuesday with scores of 2-1 and 17-8.
Josh Williams scored from third on an error to break a 1-1 score in the bottom of sixth inning with one out. Florence Green scored its initial run in the first inning when Dylan Snyder singled in Marshall Brown (2 for 3).
In Game 2, Florence's Josh Williams went 3 for 4 with a triple, home run and four RBI. Teammate Nic Edick went 3 for 3 with three RBI.
GAME 1
B 010 000 0— 1 3 2
FG 100 001 x — 2 7 0
WP —Coleman Kelly (2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 3 K). LP — Eli Sistere ( 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS —FG: Marshall Brown 2-3; Josh Williams 1-3; Dylan Snyder 1-2, 1 RBI; Harley Davis 1-3; Kelly 1-3.
GAME 2
FG 321 83— 17 16 2
B 115 01— 8 2 5
WP —Mac Sawyer (2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP — Austin Blackmon ( 2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS —FG: M.Brown 1-2; Shannon Jackson 1-1; Nic Edick 3-3, 3 RBI; Josh Williams 3-4, 3B, HR; Dylan Snyder 2-5, 2B; Harley Davis 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Pate Marlowe 1-3, 3B; Jayden Earle 1-4, 1 RBI.
RECORDS: FG 5-1.
NEXT GAME: Florence Blue will host Hartsville Red at Legion Field at 6 p.m. today.
<&endagate>
Hartsville 5
Lamar 4
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville Black's Jack Moore scored on sacrifice fly by Dewsy Meadows to break a 4-4 score in the bottom of the sixth.
Hartsville Black scored three other runs in the same inning. Moore led Hartsville Black, going 2 for 4 with a double and RBI.
Lamar's P.J. Munford went 2 for 4 with a double.
L 012 010 0— 4 8 3
HB 100 004 x— 12 9 4
WP — Drew Andrews (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). LP — Jason Grantham ( 5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — L: Shemar Simes 2-3; Devin Phillips 1-3; P.J. Munford 2-4, 2B; Hunter Watford 1-3. HB: Wezzy Weekly 2-2;Jack Moore 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Slayton Stokes 2-4, 1 RBI; Gage McKenzie 1-4, 2B; Tony DiCote 1-1, 2B.
RECORDS: L 1-6. HR 3-3.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to Florence Blue at Legion Field at 6 p.m. July 21. Hartsville Black will travel to Florence Green at 6 p.m. Thursday.
<&endagate>
