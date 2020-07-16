Morning News
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Things are starting to look a little more normal on the SCISA football practice fields these days.
Thursday marked the first day of summer workouts entering Phase 2.5 — which means that the pods or groups of players and coaches that can be together increased from 10 to 15.
That allows for 7-on-7 drills to take place, albeit against one’s own team, but Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School coach Jared Amell was grateful for things to still be moving forward.
“From a football perspective, just going from drills to 7-on-7 and running routes against a defense is great,” Amell said. “It’s a little more like a return to normal. Normally that’s something you’re allowed to do in the summer, so just being able to throw against a defense certainly helps on both sides of the football.”
Some teams are moving into Phase 2.5 a little more slowly, as Pee Dee Academy coach Jonathan King said his squad likely won’t do too much different until next week.
“We didn’t do a whole lot different today than we’ve been doing,” King said. “We’re still in the small groups and we stayed in that this morning and will probably do more of that next week.
“Next week we’ll probably do some bigger groups things. It allows us to do a little competition-type things with our receivers and our defensive backs and linebackers.”
While things are still limited at the moment, both coaches were encouraged by the news that as of Wednesday, the fall sports season is still on track to begin on time.
“I just talked to (SCISA athletic director) Mike Fanning yesterday, and as of right now, we’re still scheduled to begin practice on July 30, and that’ll be the first day you can put on helmets,” King said. “We’re still as of right now on schedule to begin playing games on time.
“But time will tell.”
Even so, having things going as scheduled is a welcome relief considering several collegiate conferences have already postponed or canceled fall seasons, and the S.C. High School League is pushing back its starting date.
“That’s something that we’re excited about,” Amell said. “As far as Trinity-Byrnes goes, we have no known cases of COVID-19 in our athletic program, so we’re excited to get going.
“It’s just going to be incumbent on each team and each to manage and follow all of the proper precautions to ensure safety.”
(1) comment
So is the secret to avoid Covid to go to a private school? SMH! Amazed as ive watched in 2 states privates to continue to workout, they say start normal school, etc. While publics are limited.
