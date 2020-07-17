FLORENCE, S.C. — With the S.C. High School League pushing back the start date to the 2020-21 season, it’s still going to be a while before West Florence and South Florence High School players can renew their athletic rivalries.
But that didn’t stop the coaching staffs from getting things started a little early.
On Wednesday, coaches and other school members from each side took to the golf course at the Country Club of South Carolina for what they coined as the inaugural “Coaches Cup” — won by South Florence 3-2.
“Those football coaches have all known each other over the years, and South Florence had a lot of coaches who are new to town,” WFHS girls’ golf coach Chris Wegmann said. “They kind of got together and wanted to have some friendly competition.”
The event gained steam behind new South Florence Athletic Director Cody Slaughter and West A.D. Greg Johnson, and the two rivals paired off into five teams of two players each for a captain’s choice tournament. The field included each school’s golf coaches as well as numerous football coaches and both athletic directors.
“Our A.D.’s put it together and we were happy to win, but it was a good time,” said new Bruins football coach Drew Marlowe. “We got out there and talked for a little bit and then I think as coaches we went into that mode where we focused on beating them.
“Very happy to come out with a win.”
It didn’t come easy, however. Both West and South each won two matches going away, but the decisive victory actually came down to the last hole in the third group.
West Florence assistant coaches Chris Dale and Robbie Suggs were tied with South Florence assistant football coaches Matt Ryan and Troy Biddy on the 18th hole.
“Matt Ryan, my wide receivers coach, hit an amazing shot on (No.) 18 across the water and ended up on the fringe,” Marlowe said. “West’s guys hit it in the bunker and put themselves in bad position. We were able to two-putt for the win.
“I think their match was pretty much dead even for most of the day. We were texting back and forth trying to keep up with who was winning.”
There was something on the line besides bragging rights as well as the WFHS team will foot the bill for T-shirts for each of the victorious Bruins. Coming up with some kind of trophy for future years is a possibility, and so is potentially adding more teams to the mix.
“It was just something that really came together within a few weeks,” Wegmann said. “They challenged us to a golf match and we said, ‘All right let’s do this.’ It was a lot of fun so we’re going to start doing it every year.”
It might not be the only form of competition either. Marlowe said the two sides are also talking about a friendly softball game next Wednesday.
