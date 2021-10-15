FMU endows three scholarships in honor of African American Coalition members

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion Education Foundation has announced that it has fully endowed a trio of scholarships in honor of three distinguished members of the University’s African American Faculty and Staff Coalition (AAFSC).

FMU President Fred Carter made the announcement last week during a meeting of the AAFSC. Carter announced that an existing scholarship in honor of Joseph E. Heyward had been fully endowed, and two new scholarships have been fully funded in honor of Steven Sims and Carlton Sellers.

“All three of our friends have contributed so much to this university’s educational and administrative processes during the course of their careers,” Carter said. “By fully endowing these scholarships, we ensure that their leadership contributions will always be a visible part of our legacy of educating the region and the state.”

All three were present for the announcement, which took place in the Lee Nursing Building on the Francis Marion University campus.

The Joseph E. Heyward Endowed Scholarship, named in 2006 for the former FMU provost, vice president for student affairs and longtime Pee Dee educator, has benefited 146 recipients.