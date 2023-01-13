FMU’s 24th Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Remembers his Legacy of Unity

Francis Marion University held its 24th annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and memory on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023.

“Martin Luther stood for social justice of every kind, and for those who never had good opportunities, he stood for change. In his own words, change doesn’t happen when good people do nothing” said the Reverend Norman Gamble.

Gamble has been speaking and preaching for over 27 years and is a native of Salters, South Carolina. Going to the same school as Martin Luther himself, and living through the death of such a leader, the life of Martin Luther King touched and truly inspired Gamble to follow in his footsteps.

“There are three men I have looked up to in my life, my father being the first, who taught me what being a man really meant. My high school principal Dr. Charles Murray being the second, and Martin Luther being the last. He was somebody, he was prolific, he didn't take no for an answer. He had a strong desire to accomplish something,” said Gamble.

The event was held by not just the University, but by the students as well. Nyah Pee, the Vice President of the Student Government, and Evangeline Anderson, the President of the FMU NAACP Student Chapter, are just some of the many talented students that hosted this event.

“Martin Luther King, Jr. is a celebration of milestones completed and accomplished by African Americans. From protests of peace, to sit-ins, to singing our hymns, it is a constant reminder of all the hard work we have done over the last hundreds of years,” said Anderson.

There were special and fantastic performances from FMU’s Got Talent winner Jahlyn Baxter, and The Young Gifted and Blessed Gospel Choir.

Martin Luther’s legacy still lives through the younger generations today and he continues to inspire many to fight for justice and equality across the board, for everyone.