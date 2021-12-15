FMU women fall to Chowan in overtime

After the two squads traded buckets to open the overtime session, Chowan scored eight straight points to assume an 82-74 margin. Taylor converted a three-point play to trim the deficit to 82-77, but the Hawks sealed the decision with four free throws in the final 38 seconds.

Francis Marion connected on 40.0 percent of its field goal attempts and was 23-of-28 at the foul line, while Chowan shot 40.8 percent from the floor and was 19-of-26 on charity tosses.

After trailing 17-14 at the end of the first period, FMU opened the second quarter with a 13-6 run to claim a 27-23 advantage following a lay-in by Taylor. The Patriot lead would be 30-27 when Lee made one of two free throws with 3:19 left before halftime. The Hawks then responded with 11 consecutive points and would hold a 39-34 lead at intermission.

The Patriots came out of the locker room and produced an 11-4 run to take a 45-43 lead after a right-side three-pointer by Taylor. Two free throws by Lee left FMU up 47-45 before Chowan closed the quarter with a 10-4 spurt to go on top 55-51.