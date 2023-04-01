FLORENCE, S.C. – Despite freshman Chelsea Seidewitz earning a win at No.2 singles, Francis Marion University lost a 6-1 decision to 33rd-ranked Erskine College on Saturday in Conference Carolinas women’s tennis action.

Francis Marion (6-9, 1-4) will play its final regular-season home match on Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Chowan University. Senior Julie Martincova will be recognized prior to first serve.

Erskine (11-4, 6-1) swept the three doubles matches, although FMU’s Gabriel Karatantcheva and Kim Venghaus lost by a narrow 7-5 score at the No. 2 rung.

Seidewitz’s 7-5, 1-6, 1-0 (10-6) victory at the No. 2 position accounted for the only Francis Marion win in singles play. She improves to 9-3 in singles competition this season.