Four All Saints Episcopal School student officers attend fall conference

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four All Saints Episcopal Day School student government officers attended the South Carolina Independent School Association’s Student Government Middle School Fall Conference in the Senate Chamber of the State House on Monday.

The officers were Josh Warren, president; Walker Clark, vice president; Marshall Campbell, secretary; and Lilah Bleu Havekost, treasurer

All Saints’ was one of 18 schools from the South Carolina Independent School Association that participated in this conference.

Student government representatives from South Carolina Independent School Association schools gathered to learn about and practice the bill-writing process.

Additionally, the students took part in voting on the 2022-23 statewide South Carolina Independent School Association student government officers.

All Saints’ student government includes fourth- through sixth-graders.

Student government members are elected by their peers to serve for one school year. Students can serve as class representatives or school officers including the positions of treasurer, secretary, vice president and president.

“In addition to representing their classmates, student government representatives and officers work on projects throughout the year to promote school spirit and to lead service and philanthropic projects that benefit the Florence community,” Head of School Evan Powell said.

“Two notable projects are the Florence Area Humane Society Calendar Sale and Animal Food and Supply Drive and the Fall Canned Food Drive that benefits the Manna House”, ASEDS Student Government sponsor Melody Haigler said.

The ASEDS Student Government meets monthly and as needed. As part of the South Carolina Independent School Association, ASEDS gets to attend the SCISA student government conferences each year with the student government representatives of other SCISA schools.