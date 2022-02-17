 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Francis Marion athletics ready for the next few sports-packed days
Conference Carolinas

FLORENCE, S.C. — Five of the Francis Marion University spring sports teams, in addition to the Patriot men’s and women’s basketball teams, will host events over the next five days.

The Francis Marion softball team will host the four-team Raines Company Softball Classic, Friday through Sunday at the FMU Softball Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex.

FMU will entertain Mercy College (N.Y.) in the opening game on Friday at 5 p.m. Saturday’s play will include four games: Mercy versus Bloomsburg University at 11 a.m., FMU versus Bloomsburg at 1 p.m., Mercy versus Tusculum University at 3 p.m., and FMU versus Tusculum at 5 p.m. Play will conclude on Sunday with Bloomsburg playing Mercy at 10 a.m., FMU playing Tusculum at noon, and Bloomsburg playing Tusculum at 2 p.m.

The 5-1 Patriot baseball team will play its inaugural Conference Carolinas series this weekend by hosting Belmont Abbey College (7-2) for a single game on Friday at 4 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The FMU basketball teams will entertain Emmanuel on Saturday, with the women’s game tipping off at 2 p.m. and the men’s contest at 4 p.m. Two Patriot seniors will be recognized before tip-off of each contest.

Admission to the basketball games Saturday are free, but all spectators are required to wear masks inside the Smith University Center and social distancing is recommended.

The Francis Marion men’s and women’s tennis teams will host Catawba College on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Kassab Courts.

The FMU golf team will open the spring portion of its schedule by hosting its annual Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Tournament, Monday and Tuesday on Hilton Head Island.

