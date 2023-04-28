Futrella McNeill has worked as a nurse at McLeod for three years, but her education in healthcare began long before that. “I had my first look into nursing at McLeod when I attended the Health Careers program during high school. It was a great way to gain insight into the healthcare field. I started at McLeod in 2018 as a nurse extern while in nursing school. After graduating from nursing school at the University of South Carolina and passing my licensing exams, I began working as a Registered Nurse in 2020.”

It was Futrella’s mother who first inspired her to become a nurse. As a child, Futrella’s mother studied to become a nurse and Futrella would sit in on her study sessions. “Seeing how hard she worked to become a nurse, and how devoted and caring she was to her patients, inspired me so much.” Futrella says that her own compassion for helping others also made nursing seem like a good career choice.

While in nursing school, Futrella had the opportunity to shadow the Hemodialysis Department. Seeing the workflow there gave her a new outlook on how diverse nursing could be. “I thoroughly enjoyed my shadowing experience, and it piqued my interest in the dialysis field.”

Futrella says the feedback she receives from her patients motivates her each day. “The most fulfilling part of being a nurse is the interaction with my patients. Whenever a patient speaks highly of me, it always brings me back to why I wanted to be a nurse in the first place. To be considered a blessing in someone else’s life helps to fulfil my purpose not only as a nurse, but also in my personal life.”

Futrella has received the Good Catch Award for her astute observation at work and the Champion of Teach-Back Recognition for her helpfulness while being shadowed. She has also been recognized by the McLeod Health Nurse Residency Program and awarded several McLeod Health Service Excellence Care Coupons.

“I thank God for this opportunity and for everyone who has supported me throughout my nursing journey,” Futrella adds. “It hasn’t always been an easy journey, but I’m thankful I’m in the position I am in now.”