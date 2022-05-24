future entreprenuers

Summer is upon us. The days are growing longer, the sun is higher in the sky, and the academic school year has ended. Children’s thoughts now turn to swimming, skateboarding, baseball and summer vacations.

For far too many kids, summer vacation is a time for forgetting.

This phenomenon, the “Summer Slide” in academia, has been long researched. A recent study from 2020 by the Northwest Evaluation Association, a non-profit research organization rooted in delivering educators with data about students’ progress, showed a 20% decline from their school year gains in third through fifth grade students' reading ability over the summer.

The familiar saying, “if you don’t use it, you’ll lose it” still reigns true, and especially true with reading in adolescents. Kids who don’t read over the summer regress. Their hard-earned reading skills decline.

Youth who manage to keep the rust off their reading, don’t suffer this “Summer Slide.” By reading and writing throughout the summer, they may even manage to improve in reading.

Summer reading is easy to build into a family schedule, and most kids come to enjoy it.

Some of our tutors had some insight to share about their summers.

A High School Senior wrote:

In the summer going into my senior year, I was still unsure about what I would major in college. I signed up for a community college class on organismal biology. The class genuinely just made me excited to learn and it was worth it to take it over the summer because it helped me find my major in biochemistry. By taking classes over the summer, you are exposed to a variety of subjects and have the time to be more focused on the learning instead of the grade. By studying over the summer, you are also prepared for the upcoming academic year.

If you are passionate about something, then try making it a research project over the summer. It is a fun way to be productive with your friends to accomplish something in what you are passionate about. My friend was very interested in environmental sustainability and climate change. She wanted us to raise awareness about the issue, which is why we used the internet to research different aspects of climate change and put it all together in a slideshow in hopes to present it someday. We were invited to a mini TED talk hosted by the city, where the slideshow was presented and informed the audience. My friend has gone on to publish more of her research at the age of 17. By studying over the summer, you have the freedom to work on whatever you like, which allows you to be productive while working on something you like. This will help with your work ethic for the academic year.

An Undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh and tutor with Future Entrepreneurs wrote:

Summer is such a fun time. I remember spending all hours of the day outside with my friends growing up, climbing trees, hosting shows, and skipping rocks. I think I most benefited from this relaxed atmosphere of being able to choose what I was interested in. My family encouraged my passions in baking, reading, and the sciences by allowing me this freedom.

Kids benefit the most when given a choice. This is what I saw as I got older my genuine interest in the processes of science class was not just for the grade, but for the true interest I had, the curiosity I maintained from the child-like awe I saw in the world.

So truthfully, many kids will be averse to any kind of forced reading. Being open to their interests, maybe video games or superheroes will get them excited to read. Allowing children to be children is a virtue we should respect. There’s only so much time that they can enjoy that.

Here are five ways to make literacy an enjoyable part of your kids’ summer:

1. Go to the library and borrow some books.

Take your children to the library once a week. Borrow as many books as the library would allow. Visiting the library regularly gives plenty of opportunities for fun reading.

2. Work with your child to pick out a good chapter book.

Find a good book to read with your children. This may be a book that you want to read to them, or for them to read to you. It can be hard to find time to work through a chapter book during the school year, but it can be easier during the summer months.

Also, ask your librarian for recommendations, or check out these great choices:

○ Kindergarten through Grade 3

■ What Does It Mean To Be Kind? Author Rana DiOrio

■ There’s Only One You Author Deborah Hembrook, Kathryn Butcher

○ Grades 4-6

■ Amazing Scientists: The Girl With A Mind For Math Author Julia Mosca The Doctor With An Eye For Eyes Author Julia Mosca

○ Grades 6-8

■ A Good Kind of Trouble Author Lisa Moore

■ Hidden Figures Author Margot Shetterly, Winifred Conkling, Laura Freeman

○ Grades 9-12

■ Lies We Tell Ourselves Author Robin Talley

■ Same But Different Author RJ Peete, Ryan Peete Holly Peete.

3. Schedule a daily reading time.

The summer can get kind of boring for kids and having regularly scheduled activities helps. Having a structured time with reading can help children anticipate (and get excited about) reading. Parents are often good at loading up kids’ schedules with things like soccer or swimming— which are great—but schedule in some quiet reading time too, they’ll come to appreciate it.

4. Encourage book clubbing.

Some kids find reading to be lonely. There are things that parents can do to make it more social and fun for them. For instance, get your child and his/her friends to agree to read a particular book each month

5. Set up Family reading time.

Maybe one night a week, try turning off all the television screens, and encourage everyone to pick up a good book or magazine; for 15-30 minutes. Not only does that create some good reading practice time for your kids, but it shows them that parents are into reading too, which benefits everyone. Modeling will always be more powerful than telling.

Contact Future Entrepreneurs to enroll in our summer school program. You can register online at www.scfufureentrepreneurs.com or office phone (800) 913-8261.