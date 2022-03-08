Gabe Smallwood concerts to raise money for Ukraine relief

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence native and keyboard virtuoso Gabriel Smallwood has set a series of South Carolina concerts in March to help raise money for humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
Smallwood is currently studying the harpsichord in Hamburg, Germany.
"I have recently returned home for a couple of weeks during my semester break and am heartbroken over the senseless, deplorable events happening in Ukraine," Smallwood said of the motivation for the concerts.
Florence First Presbyterian will play host to the second of three concerts Friday at 8 p.m., Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Colulmbia Saturday at 5 p.m. and St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Charleston from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.
All proceeds from the concerts will go to United Help Ukraine, Inc.
"I wanted to organize these spontaneous concerts to afford South Carolinians the opportunity to do more than just show solidarity through Facebook posts and sharing digital Ukrainian flags," Smallwood said. These concerts will allow us to actively show our support through donations which will directly aid the brave Ukrainian civilians who, at this very moment, are fighting not only for their lives, but also for the preservation of their democracy, culture, heritage and language."
Admission to the concert will be a freewill offering to benefit United Help Ukraine, Inc., which distributes donations, food and medical supplies to Ukrainian citizens affected by Putin’s current invasion and the annexation of Crimea.
"I am incredibly grateful to the Ann Rogers Chandler and the entire staff of First Presbyterian for their support in making this fundraiser possible," Smallwood said. "I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Ann Rogers Chandler for loaning her instrument for this concert."
The concert will be a solo harpsichord recital. The concert program will feature a selection of pieces to showcase the breadth and diversity of repertoire for the harpsichord and include pieces from the 17th and 18th centuries.