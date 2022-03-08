Gabe Smallwood concerts to raise money for Ukraine relief

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence native and keyboard virtuoso Gabriel Smallwood has set a series of South Carolina concerts in March to help raise money for humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Smallwood is currently studying the harpsichord in Hamburg, Germany.

"I have recently returned home for a couple of weeks during my semester break and am heartbroken over the senseless, deplorable events happening in Ukraine," Smallwood said of the motivation for the concerts.

Florence First Presbyterian will play host to the second of three concerts Friday at 8 p.m., Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Colulmbia Saturday at 5 p.m. and St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Charleston from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.

All proceeds from the concerts will go to United Help Ukraine, Inc.