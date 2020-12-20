 Skip to main content
2,583 new coronavirus cases, 36 deaths reported Sunday in SC
CORONAVIRUS

2,583 new coronavirus cases, 36 deaths reported Sunday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A day after South Carolina surpassed a quarter-million confirmed coronavirus cases, the rapid spread of COVID-19 continued.

A total of 2,583 confirmed cases, 25 probable cases, 36 deaths and four probable deaths were reported Sunday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Pee Dee counties combined to account for 194 new confirmed cases and six probable cases, plus three confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.

The totals in South Carolina now are 253,934 confirmed cases, 20,372 probable cases, 4,566 confirmed deaths and 369 probable deaths.

Florence County led the Pee Dee on Sunday with 82 new confirmed cases and two probable cases. Darlington County was next with 52 cases and three probable cases, followed by Dillon County (26/1), Marion County (13/0), Williamsburg County (11/0) and Marlboro County (10/0).

Florence County reported two confirmed deaths. Marlboro County reported one. Marion and Williamsburg counties each reported one probable death.

Cases continued to spike Sunday in Upstate South Carolina. Greenville County led the state with 506 confirmed cases. Spartanburg County followed with 382.

According to DHEC, 11,553 people were tested Saturday. The positive rate was 22.4%.

As of Saturday, 3,318,229 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

There are 139 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

