CITIZEN COLUMN: Happy 60th birthday to me!

This month marks the anniversary of one of the greatest days in the lives of Edward “Saul” McCall and Mittie Robinson McCall. On Dec. 12, 1960, after 18 years together and eight previous deliveries, they were blessed with the final delivery of their youngest child — namely ME!

Happy 60th birthday to me! Now that may sound a bit trite but I am truly blessed and grateful that the Lord has allowed me 60 years on this earth. It is a milestone and something to be celebrated and appreciated. It is also a time of reflection for me as I ponder all the good times (and bad times) of the past six decades.

As the gospel songwriter wrote, “all of my good days outweigh my bad days and I won’t complain.” I can honestly say that I have had very few bad days, and the majority of the time when I felt that way, it was through actions of my own doing and the consequences I had to face.

Overall, I have to say that God was always right by my side and he lifted me to where I am today. I’m not bragging on myself, only on the goodness of Jesus who died that I might live an abundant life.

While we’re on the subject of Jesus, let us not forget that this month is a celebration of the day God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son.