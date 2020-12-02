CITIZEN COLUMN: Happy 60th birthday to me!

This month marks the anniversary of one of the greatest days in the lives of Edward “Saul” McCall and Mittie Robinson McCall. On Dec. 12, 1960, after 18 years together and eight previous deliveries, they were blessed with the final delivery of their youngest child — namely ME!
Happy 60th birthday to me! Now that may sound a bit trite but I am truly blessed and grateful that the Lord has allowed me 60 years on this earth. It is a milestone and something to be celebrated and appreciated. It is also a time of reflection for me as I ponder all the good times (and bad times) of the past six decades.
As the gospel songwriter wrote, “all of my good days outweigh my bad days and I won’t complain.” I can honestly say that I have had very few bad days, and the majority of the time when I felt that way, it was through actions of my own doing and the consequences I had to face.
Overall, I have to say that God was always right by my side and he lifted me to where I am today. I’m not bragging on myself, only on the goodness of Jesus who died that I might live an abundant life.
While we’re on the subject of Jesus, let us not forget that this month is a celebration of the day God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son.
Yes, I know there have been many disputes over what day Jesus was actually born, but since none of us were there, we use Dec. 25 as a day to commemorate his birth. In other words, we should not be so focused on WHEN he was born as much as the fact THAT he was born. Had it not been for the virgin birth, none of us would be here in this life and certainly there would be no opportunity of eternal life. I’m not preaching a sermon here, just stating a fact.
We have commercialized Christmas so much in recent years that not being able to follow our traditions this year may make it seem less meaningful. That is unless you really feel that Jesus is the Reason for the Season. We can still find ways to make this Christmas a GREAT Christmas even if there are no fancy parties. Of course if you have a party and don’t invite the honoree it’s futile, not to mention just downright disrespectful.
For all of the youngsters out there, I wish your every dream comes true this Christmas. Yes, Santa may find some obstacles given the COVID-19 that we all face. Be assured that your parents love you and will do all they can to make this Christmas the best one ever. No virus can take away the joy of the holiday season unless we let it, so I encourage you to find something positive to focus on and let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts and in your minds.
There is something magical about the innocence of children at this time of the year. Their eyes are full of wonder and excitement, their smiles genuine and heartwarming. I remember my own childhood and how I was convinced that I actually heard the sleigh bells when Santa was approaching. We didn’t have to have a lot of stuff to be happy, but what we did have made us happy and grateful.
Holidays also allows us to reflect on our families and spend time together. This year even if we don’t connect face to face at least reach out with a phone call. Just a simple effort can be greatly rewarded.
A group of my first cousins have started mailing holiday cards and it’s something to look forward to. Every day I go to the post office with excitement to see who I have heard from now. So what if a postage stamp costs way more than it used to, Christmas only comes once a year. So instead of that diet Coke or morning coffee why not get a card and mail it to someone who would really enjoy that “old school” gesture.
A text message or Facebook shoutout is all well and good but I still prefer the “snail mail” from the U.S. Postal Service. It seems to give it more meaning because it assures me that some time and thought went into the sentiment.
My cousin Johnny usually includes a note reminding me what # grandchild I am and a mention or two of what’s current in his life. If you want to know about our family history he’s the one to ask, and my sister Edneatha (Neat) runs a close second. Thank God for these two (and others that I may not call by name) who keep us oriented and up to date on the McCall and Coleman side of our family.
Yes, turning 60 does put things into perspective. My priorities have changed and now I value life and family more than ever. Childhood friends and classmates become more intriguing. There’s something about seeing us all grown up now with children and grandchildren that make those childhood memories even more precious. We begin to relate on an entirely different level and that makes us even more close.
Seems like I’ve covered everything from birthdays to Christmas and all else in between. From my family to yours we wish you a Very Merry Christmas and a Very Happy New Year!
Till we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.
