CITIZEN COLUMN: The behaviors of men and women of integrity

We have entered into what some have described as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Thanksgiving is a very humbling experience for many as we recognize the blessings from God as they relate to family, family connections and other good things that are of importance to us.
Exactly one month from the date of our Thanksgiving in 2020, Thursday, Nov. 25, many of us will be celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, Dec. 25, 2020. Other celebrations such as, Hanukkah, Kwanza, New Year’s Day, and old Christmas, Jan. 6, 2021, will be held also.
“'Tis the season to be jolly,” yet, for many of our brothers and sisters, this time of year will highlight the absence of family members because of deaths, hospitalizations, restrictions on visits to nursing homes, overseas deployments, the loss of jobs, the potential loss of jobs and benefits by year’s end, and future uncertainties that will possibly have a negative effect upon families and communities and businesses.
As a people of faith how are we responding to the questions, “May I help you?” or “How can I help you?” These are customer service questions from a spiritual perspective. Will the men and women in our United States Senate come to the aid of many American citizens before the end of this year 2020 to prevent housing evictions, business losses, and further negative family impacts? Or will we as a nation have to wait to see if the political outcomes of January 2021 Georgia Senate runoff elections bring possible relief or non-relief to our suffering brothers and sisters — a suffering in the United States of America and elsewhere that is both a sin and a shame.
Henry Blackaby cited in his book, "Experiencing God," several kinds of adjustments that are required to position our lives to be used by God.
• In our circumstances — job, home , finances and others.
• In our relationships — family, friends, business associates and others.
• In our thinking — prejudices, methods, your potential, about your past and others.
• In your commitments — to family, church, job, plans, tradition and others.
• In your actions — how you pray, give, serve and others.
• In your beliefs — about God, his purposes, his ways, your relationship with him and others.
Webster defines "integrity" as “an unimpaired condition: soundness; a firm adherence to a code of especially moral or artistic values; incorruptibility; the quality or state of being complete or undivided; completeness.”
"Honesty" is another word that is synonymous with integrity. Joyce Meyer said, “As a Christian, your standard should be much higher than those of the world. People of integrity are committed to a life of excellence — seeking to be better or to go beyond what is normally expected of them. Having integrity means you do the right thing even when nobody is looking … and you keep your word even if it costs you something.”
Being a man or woman of integrity also means doing the right thing regardless of who is looking. How many more people do we have to look at in car lines around our country who are seeking food and drink for their families? Many of our brothers and sisters have lost their jobs and income as a result of COVID-19 and have had to make some major adjustments. It does not matter the color of their skin, gender, faith, socio-economic status, or ZIP code.
Providing help to our brothers and sisters who are now in need is not a win-lose, nor a lose-lose situation, but a win-win imperative for all of citizens of the United States of America and its territories. The Bible is right — “Whatsoever a man/woman soweth, that shall he/she also reap.” If those in leadership do not make it a habit of doing unto others as we would have them do unto us, then we need not fear foreign enemies.
What a blessing it is to see businesses that are struggling going out of their way to feed adults and children who are in need. As one servant was heard saying this past week, “When you see a need, you act accordingly.”
Of what political party is hunger during this pandemic? What color is a loss of a job or business? What difference does it make to you about families being evicted from their homes? How many struggling families do you need to see before you act in a godly manner?
Meeting the needs of others should not be seasonal but habitual. The behaviors of certain legislators and others in leadership positions who are missing in godly action as it relates to meeting the needs of citizens is rationally inexplicable, and morally unjustifiable.
To again quote Joyce Meyer, “I encourage you to make excellence a habit, by following the example of Jesus, our standard of integrity. As God’s representative, you are called to show the world what He is like – and you may be the only Bible some people read.” Those in all other faith houses are encouraged to do likewise.
Allie E. Brooks, Jr. is a former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.
