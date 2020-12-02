CITIZEN COLUMN: The behaviors of men and women of integrity

Being a man or woman of integrity also means doing the right thing regardless of who is looking. How many more people do we have to look at in car lines around our country who are seeking food and drink for their families? Many of our brothers and sisters have lost their jobs and income as a result of COVID-19 and have had to make some major adjustments. It does not matter the color of their skin, gender, faith, socio-economic status, or ZIP code.

Providing help to our brothers and sisters who are now in need is not a win-lose, nor a lose-lose situation, but a win-win imperative for all of citizens of the United States of America and its territories. The Bible is right — “Whatsoever a man/woman soweth, that shall he/she also reap.” If those in leadership do not make it a habit of doing unto others as we would have them do unto us, then we need not fear foreign enemies.

What a blessing it is to see businesses that are struggling going out of their way to feed adults and children who are in need. As one servant was heard saying this past week, “When you see a need, you act accordingly.”

Of what political party is hunger during this pandemic? What color is a loss of a job or business? What difference does it make to you about families being evicted from their homes? How many struggling families do you need to see before you act in a godly manner?