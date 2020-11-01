Fatal stabbing in Scranton under investigation

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly stabbing incident that occurred Saturday night on Old Manning Road in Scranton.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced, according to a news release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until family can be located.

The body will be autopsied Monday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

No additional details are available at this time.