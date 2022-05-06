American Legion Post 1 plans Saturday veteran town hall

FLORENCE, S.C. —A Veterans Support Town Hall will take place Saturday at Fred H. Sexton Post 1 of the American Legion.

The South Carolina Department of The American Legion, the Fred H. Sexton Post 1 have partnered with with the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs and State Resources to assist veterans, spouses, and surviving spouses of veterans with information and support.

"The purpose of this town hall meeting is for the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, and State resources to obtain first-hand information from veterans, spouses, and surviving spouses of veterans, on their challenges and difficulties, past and present, and to fold this information into supporting veterans, spouses, and surviving spouses in our community," said Johnny Guest, Post 1 commander.

"We ask that veterans, spouses, and surviving spouses of veterans to please participate in the town hall," Guest said in a media advisory. "Your participation will help in new initiatives in the Department of Veterans Affairs, and provide support."

The town hall will start at 2 p.m.

The post will follow up the May town hall with a September workshop.

Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. there will be a Veterans Support Workshop at the post.

"The purpose of this workshop is to provide on-site South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs and State resources with information and to help veterans with enrollment, medical records, service connected disability ratings, help for spouses and surviving spouses of veterans, medical care, locations for medical care, nursing homes, assisted living, education and benefits, veteran suicide awareness/prevention, community and support service resources," Guest said.

"Please bring a copy of your DD-214 to this event. If you need help in getting a copy, you can go online at the VA website: https//www.va.gov/records/get-military-service-records/ or go to The National Archives website: https://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/standard-form-180.html. You can also go to the Florence Veterans Affairs Office, or your local Veterans Affairs Office, to get assistance in obtaining DD-214’s," Guest said.

The impetus for the two meetings came out of talks during a meeting at the post.

"In this meeting Post 1 identified that many of its members and veterans in the community were not in the VA system, were having difficulty getting into the system, getting medical records, and getting service-connected ratings and support," Guest said. "Discussions also identified that there is a lot of confusion as to what services and support are available to veterans, spouses, and surviving spouses."

For more information on the events, email johnnyguest@bellsouth.net.