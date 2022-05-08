Cool, windy morning a challenge for some at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Sunday morning in the infield at Darlington Raceway was unseasonably cool and windy and unusually quiet and empty — two things that likely had a lot to do with each other.

Several infield residents on Sunday morning said Saturday night's rain and cold temperatures quieted things down quite a bit about 11 p.m. and the weather Sunday made venturing beyond the warmth of an RV less than pleasant.

Alex Doll and Addison Kryger waited outside one of the infield concession stands — she wrapped in a gray fleece throw and he in shorts and a T-shirt.

"Forgot to pack warm clothes so I'm pretty stuck like this," Doll said. "She didn't want to get out of bed."

Kryger held out hope, and a debit card, that a bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich would warm her up.

"It's very cold," said Chris Giordano who, with Robin Peot, sat on a golf cart and watched a jumbo screen to see Saturday race highlights.

"Trying to keep warm," Peot said as she checked her cell phone.

Rhonda Hendrix was walking Towey the dog Sunday and stopped to chat with Crystal Hicks who was charged with staffing one of many credential checkpoints throughout the infield at Darlington.

Hicks, her first day on the job, was armed with a company jacket, a fleece throw and a quilt against the cold and braced with water to get her through her shift.

"It's never this cold; I don't know what's going on," Hicks said. She's a Hartsville resident.

Down in the infield Zach Walston stood with a winter jacket as he prepared breakfast on a grill — bacon, sausage and egg sandwiches.

"It was left in my truck, it wasn't on purpose," Walston said of the circumstances surrounding his jacket.

"Drink beer and watch the race," Walston said of his plans following breakfast.

Chris Head, who boasted six months sobriety, worked to replace trash can liners in the infield Saturday morning, a job he did with One Way Restoration Ministry.

Sporting a T-shirt, the Tennessee native had a tip on how to stay warm.

"Stay moving, yes. Keep that blood circulating," he said.

Ed and Lynn Habas, and Sandy the dog, were up and at 'em Sunday and out to take care of business in an unused area at the end of a line of RVs in the infield.

The couple checked the weather forecast and dressed accordingly, they said.

"We're ready for action," Ed Habas said.

Sandy, though, was less than enthusiastic about being out in the cool and wind, they said.

"Michael, Crystal and Whitney Odom sat in their camping space Sunday morning — someplace they've come for the last eight years.

Though, they said, Sunday was the first time at the track they've needed a jacket.

"I forgot to pack one and had to go out and buy one this morning," Michael Odom said as he pointed at his new black hoodie.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.