FLORENCE, S.C. — Magnolia Mall held its first “Park and Play: Dinner and a Movie” on Wednesday night in the mall parking lot. People in about 50 vehicles parked to watch a drive-in-style movie.
The movie was “Transformers.”
When those attending bought their parking passes, they were automatically granted access to local food trucks and entered for giveaways.
“Event attendees were excited to attend the event and were eager to know the details of the next event,” said Shanna C. Wilson, marketing coordinator at Magnolia Mall. “Attendees traveled anywhere from 20 to 30 miles to enjoy the show.
“Naturally there are hiccups when you have event, especially when you have it for the first time. We are happy to say that those hiccups did not stop the show from going on.”
Parking attendants made sure cars were parked in every other space to encourage social distancing, Wilson said.
Wilson said it was a time to bring the community together to “enjoy a night under the stars with Magnolia Mall.” She said it was more than a dinner and movie; it was a time for people to come out and have fun with their families while social distancing in the open.
“In the future, we hope to have another event similar to this one,” Wilson said. “We are still working to decide what’s best for our community at the moment. We will definitely keep the community posted on what’s to come next.”
The public can follow the Magnolia Mall on Facebook at facebook.com/MagnoliaMall/ and Instagram at instagram.com/magnolia_mall for up-to-date news about the mall. Also visit website shopmagnoliamall.com for the latest news on events, deals and more.
Mall hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
