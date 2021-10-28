FM A’Glow comes to FMU this Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. —The campus of Francis Marion University will light up Saturday night for the 4th annual FM A’Glow Halloween event.

The event, which is free and open to the public, features Halloween-themed displays decorated by FMU student groups and university departments. Attendees will be led on a drive through campus to view the displays in the comfort of their own vehicles. Pumpkins for the displays were donated by the W. Lee Flowers Company — IGA. The first 100 cars of the night will receive a special FM A’ Glow-themed gift.

In addition to the drive-thru displays, guests can enjoy food trucks and Halloween themed entertainment on the lawn in front of the Smith University Center. Dressing in costume is not required, but it is certainly encouraged.

Kick off the night with the Pumpkin Chuckin’ contest, back by popular demand. Here, student organizations and university departments will test their home-built catapults and trebuchets to launch pumpkins as far as possible.

Festivities will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.