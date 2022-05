FLORENCE, S.C. -- First Presbyterian Church’s Chancel Handbell Choir will have its Spring Handbell Concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the church sanctuary.

The volunteer group of musicians led by Director of Music Ann Rodgers Chandler will play original compositions as well as hymn and song arrangements.

Chandler said the free concert is held to heighten the appreciation of English handbell ringing.

A Family Night Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall.