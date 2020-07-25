FLORENCE, S.C. — Capt. Patrick Gregg is home, and that's where he thinks he was meant to be at this point in his life and career − the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, Florence Company, commander.
Patrick, though in Florence for several months transitioning into his role with current commander Capt. Scott Abrams, made it official Saturday during a change of command ceremony at Florence Veterans Park.
Abrams, after a successful tour in Florence, is headed to Germany and NATO.
Both are no strangers to Florence.
Abrams' grandmother lived on Second Loop Road, and Gregg is a former Wilson High School basketball standout and one of the children whom the late Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway mentored early on in their lives.
"When I was 10 or 11, our house burned down; we lost everything," Gregg said. "I was on (Carraway's) safety patrol at North Vista Elementary, and I was doing my usual, everyday standing in the hallway, being a safety patrol. I just wasn't myself, and he realized it.
"He came up to me and said, 'What's wrong?' and I told him what happened. He was like, 'Don't ever let a situation dictate your happiness. You always want to find a better part of it later in life.'
"He took me under his wing and showed me what life could be. He's just been a part of my life."
Gregg played basketball at Wilson from 1999 to 2002, then did his senior year at a Texas prep school. He went to to North Carolina A&T for college ball.
"Once I graduated from college, he dropped me off at the Army Recruiting Station and was, 'Hey, you're not going to stay around,'" Gregg said.
From that point on Gregg saw the world on the U.S. Army plan that led him to Fort Bragg and the 82nd Airborne when the position in Florence came open at just the right time.
"Even now I think a lot of things happening to me since (Carraway) passed have just been a step-by-step process of all the things he talked to me about years prior to me actually taking this job," Gregg said. "Even down to me meting Capt. Abrams at his funeral. It all kind of played out together. Our time matched together. It made sense, like he's still watching over me."
Abrams can look back on success in Florence as he prepares to move overseas.
"I hit my goals for FY 18 when I first came on board," Abrams said. "We were the No. 3 company in the entire nation for FY19 for our Army Reserve mission. We came close to our regular Army mission. This last year with COVID, it's been really, really difficult."
"Talking to students is the greatest thing about being here," Abrams said. "This is the one assignment we will do as officers here where we feel like we have a direct impact on the Army and America as the Army is the backbone of the county − because of defense and national security. If we don't have that, we don't have our freedom."
Abrams, as he transitioned out, and Gregg, as he transitioned in, took to social media to meet students where they were, which was not in school where the recruiters normally meet them.
Those lessons, Abrams said, will serve Gregg well moving forward.
Gregg said he plans to continue the work that Carraway seemed to prepare him for − to serve as an example of what youths can become if they want.
"For the most part, I would say just giving the youth around here a visual of, if he can make it, you can make it," Gregg said. "I'm not back here to sell the Army; I'm here to give a vision for their life."
And while recruiters work mostly with high school students, Gregg said, he plans to be out there to work with youth overall and to set the example.
In a couple of years, Gregg will move on as those in the military do. When his career in the military is over, he'll be back in Florence.
"This is home for me," he said. "I'll always be here, no matter what. All my family's here."
