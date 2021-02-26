Olanta narcotics investigation leads to two arrests

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Friday morning executed search warrants simultaneously at two Olanta area residences, arrested two men and seized drugs, cash and firearms.

The two search warrants followed investigations that were initiated based on residents' complaints, according to a release from the agency. Members of the agency's SWAT team assisted in the operation.

Richard Tyrone Walker Jr., 26, of 549 North Jones Road, Olanta, is charged with distribution of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine, distribution of Ecstasy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a release on the operation.

David Andrew Jackson, 35, of 702 East Moore Street, Olanta, is charged with five counts of distribution of cocaine base, possession of cocaine base (second offense), possession with intent to distribution coaine and unlawful carrying of pistol, according to the release.

The investigation that lead to the search warrants is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

The two remain in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, according to the detention center's Website.