Pee Dee reports 41 COVID cases, four deaths for Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's total COVID case numbers Saturday stayed above 1,000 as officials also reported 26 deaths associated with the virus.

For the reporting period that ended Thursday the state reported 637 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 351 probable cases, 17 confirmed deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pee Dee, for the period, recorded 41 cases of the virus with Florence County out front at 19 confirmed cases followed by Marlboro County with 13 cases, Darlington County with three cases and Marion and Williamsburg counties with two cases each.

Florence County reported two deaths while Chesterfield and Marion counties each reported one death.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 470,805 total confirmed cases, 90,968 probable cases, 8,160 confirmed deaths, 1,113 probable deaths and 6,990,408 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 23,209 tests conducted with 3.7% of them coming back positive.