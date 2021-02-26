State reports 1,086 confirmed COVID cases Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's confirmed daily COVID case count Friday was back over 1,000 though the percent positive for tests conducted during the reporting period barely topped 5%.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 1,086 confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 334 probable cases, 27 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths for the period taht ended Wednesday.
The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 49 cases with Florence County reporting 17 cases followed by Chesterfield County with seven cases, Williamsburg and Marlboro counties with five cases each, and Marion and Dillon counties with four cases each.
Marion County reported one death.
Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 441,697 confirmed cases, 71,598 probable cases, 7,528 confirmed deaths and 949 probable deaths. The state has conducted a total of 5,873,834 tests.
For the reporting period the state recorded 32,875 tests and a 5.1% positivity rate for those tests.
Available vaccine clinics
Appointments are available for COVID-19 vaccines for the Pee Dee Region in DHEC’s CVAS scheduling system. Residents in Phase 1A, including those 65 and older, can go to CVAS at the link below to register and schedule an appointment, or call the following number for assistance with scheduling: 1-866-365-8110.
- Upcoming clinics include:
- March 3, Darlington First Baptist Church, 216 South Main Street, Darlington, SC 29532
- March 4, Camp Branch Pentecostal Holiness Church, 165 North Bethel Road, Scranton, SC 29591
- March 5, Tollison Gym, 701 Wilcox Avenue, Marion, SC 29571
- March 5, Mt. Olive AME Church, 2738 Woodrow Road, Sumter, SC 29153
There is one mass vaccination clinic available in the Pee Dee in March, at Darlington Raceway conducted by McLeod Regional Medical Center March 5.
Beyond the Pee Dee there is a mass vaccination clinic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center March 3 conducted by McLeod Loris Seacoast.
COVID-19 information
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.