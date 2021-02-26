State reports 1,086 confirmed COVID cases Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's confirmed daily COVID case count Friday was back over 1,000 though the percent positive for tests conducted during the reporting period barely topped 5%.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 1,086 confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 334 probable cases, 27 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths for the period taht ended Wednesday.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 49 cases with Florence County reporting 17 cases followed by Chesterfield County with seven cases, Williamsburg and Marlboro counties with five cases each, and Marion and Dillon counties with four cases each.

Marion County reported one death.

Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 441,697 confirmed cases, 71,598 probable cases, 7,528 confirmed deaths and 949 probable deaths. The state has conducted a total of 5,873,834 tests.

For the reporting period the state recorded 32,875 tests and a 5.1% positivity rate for those tests.

