Suspect arrested in Saturday morning Florence shooting death

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The suspect in a Florence Saturday morning shooting -- one of a series of separate incidents that left four people dead and one injured -- surrendered to Florence Police Tuesday.

"Michael Antwon Williams, Jr., turned himself in to the Florence Police Department to face the outstanding warrants for murder and possession of aweapon during violent crime," Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the arrest.

The 17-year-old Williams lives at 715 Philadelphia Place, according to Florence County Detention Center records.

He is charged in the fatal shooting of Dairyonta'e Shaw early Saturday morning.

Florence Police at 2:33 a.m. responded to the 700 block of Philadelphia Place to a reported shooting and found Shaw dead in a driveway.

Shaw is scheduled for a bond hearing at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday before a Florence County magistrate at the Florence County Detention Center. While the magistrate may set bail on the weapons charge he will need to appear before a circuit court judge for a bail on the murder charge.