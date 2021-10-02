 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timmonsville police distribute food to those in need
0 Comments

Timmonsville police distribute food to those in need

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Timmonsville Police Department's second food distribution was a success with all but three boxes out the department's door in less than an hour.

The department previously distributed some boxes in May, and while the boxes were ultimately all distributed it took a while.

"It's a community outreach to provide some sustenance to the needy," Timmonsville Police Capt. James Allen said. 

The boxes, which contained canned spaghetti, canned vegetables, packets of mashed potatoes and boxes of mac-and-cheese, are designed to be safely stored in a police cruiser for officers to distribute in addition to site distributions.

“To give them a way to supply people in need without having to come out of pocket themselves,” Allen said.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state gathered in Columbia Thursday to pack 1,600 boxes as part of the Greg's Groceries project.

Allen said Timmonsville police brought back a truck full of the boxes — about 50 in all.

In addition to the boxes picked up several will be delivered to residents who were unable to get to the department to pick one up, Allen said.

The boxes are filled with shelf-stable food that will help families in need like spaghetti and meatballs, mashed potatoes, canned vegetables and macaroni and cheese.

The program is named after Greg Alia, a Forest Acres police officer killed in the line of duty in 2015.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fallen Lake City officer remembered fondly by many
News

Fallen Lake City officer remembered fondly by many

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A black pickup truck parked outside the Lake City Police Department had a US Marine Corps flag draped across the hood, some balloons, an American Flag and a few flowers on it. By later Saturday afternoon some more balloons and a floral wreath had been added to it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert