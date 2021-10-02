Timmonsville police distribute food to those in need

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Timmonsville Police Department's second food distribution was a success with all but three boxes out the department's door in less than an hour.

The department previously distributed some boxes in May, and while the boxes were ultimately all distributed it took a while.

"It's a community outreach to provide some sustenance to the needy," Timmonsville Police Capt. James Allen said.

The boxes, which contained canned spaghetti, canned vegetables, packets of mashed potatoes and boxes of mac-and-cheese, are designed to be safely stored in a police cruiser for officers to distribute in addition to site distributions.

“To give them a way to supply people in need without having to come out of pocket themselves,” Allen said.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state gathered in Columbia Thursday to pack 1,600 boxes as part of the Greg's Groceries project.

Allen said Timmonsville police brought back a truck full of the boxes — about 50 in all.

In addition to the boxes picked up several will be delivered to residents who were unable to get to the department to pick one up, Allen said.