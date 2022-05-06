Toddler dies following April North Williston Road crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A two-year-old child died Wednesday following an April 18 crash on North Williston Road.

The vehicle was traveling north on Williston Road when it left the roadway and ended up in Back Swamp, according to a release from the Florence County Coroner's Office.

Tawan Bridges III was initially transported to a Florence area hospital before they were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Two other children were in the car at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.