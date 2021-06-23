Sharks roll past RedWolves 12-1

WILMINGTON, N.C. − A 10-run third inning highlighted by three home runs doomed Florence in a 12-1 loss to Wilmington on Wednesday as the RedWolves returned to play following a three-day break.

Jack Lynch provided the big blow for the Sharks with a grand slam. He finished 2 for 3 with five RBI.

Tabor Mongero also hit a three-run shot and David Smith led off the frame with a solo homer.

Four Wilmington pitchers combined to shut down the RedWolves to the tune of eight strikeouts and one hit. The lone knock was a solo homer by Lukas Polanco in the top of the second inning.

Florence (5-12) returns to action today when it hosts Lexington County at 7 p.m. at Sparrow Stadium.