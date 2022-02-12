Augusta wins softball doubleheader against Francis Marion

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Francis Marion University dropped a non-conference softball doubleheader to Augusta University, losing 10-5 and 3-1, Saturday afternoon (Feb. 12).

FMU drops to 3-5 and will return home to host Limestone University on Sunday (Feb. 13) at 1 p.m. at the FMU Softball Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.

In game one, Augusta took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. FMU junior designated player Savana Rosson trimmed the margin with a solo homer leading off the fourth, but the Jaguars answered with five runs in the bottom of the frame.

The Patriots closed to within 8-4 when senior left fielder Danielle Karacson drilled a three-run homer in the top of the fifth. Again, Augusta answered with two runs in its half of the inning.

Rosson accounted for the final Patriot run with an RBI single in the seventh inning as she finished the game 3-for-4, while Karacson was 2-for-4.

Junior right-handed pitcher Casey Kurent (1-1) was tagged with the loss as she pitched the first 3.2 innings.