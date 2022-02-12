Augusta wins softball doubleheader against Francis Marion

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Francis Marion University dropped a non-conference softball doubleheader to Augusta University, losing 10-5 and 3-1, Saturday afternoon (Feb. 12).
FMU drops to 3-5 and will return home to host Limestone University on Sunday (Feb. 13) at 1 p.m. at the FMU Softball Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.
In game one, Augusta took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. FMU junior designated player Savana Rosson trimmed the margin with a solo homer leading off the fourth, but the Jaguars answered with five runs in the bottom of the frame.
The Patriots closed to within 8-4 when senior left fielder Danielle Karacson drilled a three-run homer in the top of the fifth. Again, Augusta answered with two runs in its half of the inning.
Rosson accounted for the final Patriot run with an RBI single in the seventh inning as she finished the game 3-for-4, while Karacson was 2-for-4.
Junior right-handed pitcher Casey Kurent (1-1) was tagged with the loss as she pitched the first 3.2 innings.
Second baseman Olivia Biles led Augusta at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance that included three runs batted in. Mary Tillman (3-2) earned the complete-game win.
In the second contest, both teams scored single tallies in the third inning. FMU scored when graduate student center fielder NaJah Gerrald reached on an error, went to second on a single by senior shortstop Ashton Patterson, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and came home on a sacrifice fly by sophomore right fielder Katie Smith.
The Jaguars scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the win and hand Janecia Hemingway (1-4) the hard-luck loss. The senior righty allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings of work, while striking out seven.
Gerrald also had a fifth-inning single.
Jaguar left fielder Emma Seagrave went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Maggie McBrayer (2-1) registered the complete-game win.