FDTC baseball splits DH with USC Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team lost Saturday’s first game of a doubleheader, 4-3, before winning 15-1 in the nightcap.

Stinger coach Preston McDonald’s team improved to 41-6.

In Game 1, USCS rallied from a 3-1 deficit to tie it. Then, in the bottom of the seventh, USCS scored on an error to win it.

In Game 2, however, FDTC scored six in the top of the second and never looked back. Trey Yates hit a three-run triple, and Brian Hama followed with an RBI groundout. Teammate J.T. Marr added an RBI triple, and Luke Wood brought in another run on a groundout.

In the top of the fifth, Marr hit a three-run homer, and Jake Laffin hit a two-run double.