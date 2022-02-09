Florence County libraries offer children, teens Bingo Challenge

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Library will offer a Bingo Challenge from Monday through April 29, for ages 3-5, grades 5K through 5th and grades 6-12, at each branch location.
Children and teens can go to their local branch library to pick up a Bingo Challenge form to work on at home, while supplies last. They can also print off the form from the library website to fill out at home. They will return the completed form to their local branch by April 29 to receive a prize, while supplies last. Every activity must be completed to receive a prize.
The library will also be offering a variety of virtual programs for children and teens. Virtual events can be found on the library website (florencelibrary.org), Facebook, Twitter, and on the Dewey D. Fox Facebook page. For more information, contact the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7377, or email kids@florencelibrary.org.