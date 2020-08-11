FMU cross-country signs Nance, Mosley

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion men’s cross-country coach Mark Bluman announced the signings of Cole Nance, of Florence, and Gabriel Mosley, of Winnsboro..
Nance, 6-3, is a graduate of The King’s Academy, where he ran under the direction of coach Jonathan King. He posted a personal-best 5k time of 21:18.1 at last fall's SCISA Class 2A championship meet . He placed 72nd among all runners and helped the Lions to a 12th-place showing in the team standings.
“Cole is what I refer to as a grinder,” Bluman said. “It’s a hockey term, but it can apply to all sports. He might not get all the headlines, but he gets respect from his coaches and teammates for his work ethic. No one can slack off when you have one of these athletes on your team. He is a valuable addition to our program”
Mosley, 5-9, is a product of Fairfield Central, where he ran for coach Ediberto Crisanto. He owns personal best times of 2:31.62 for 800-meters, 5:23.9 for 1,500-meters, and 19:44.2 for 5k at the last fall's SCHSL 3A upper-state meet. He would later place 119th at state.
“Gabriel was our last commitment for 2020 and he will round out the team providing us with some much-needed depth. He is raw talent with a lot of upside.”