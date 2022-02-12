FMU’s Taylor conquers Valkyries with fourth straight double-double

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University sophomore center Lauryn Taylor registered her fourth consecutive double-double with a career-high 30 points and 21 rebounds to power the Patriots to a 75-69 Conference Carolinas win over visiting Converse University, Saturday afternoon (Feb. 12) in women’s basketball action.

Francis Marion improves to 13-9 overall and 12-8 in conference play. The victory moves FMU into sixth place in the standings, only two games out of fourth position. The Patriots will host 12th-ranked and league-leading Barton College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Less than 24 hours after dropping 29 points and 23 rebounds in a win over North Greenville University, Taylor again led FMU. She connected on 13-of-21 field goal attempts, including 3-of-6 from behind the arc.

Freshman forward Kiana Lee followed Taylor with 12 points and five rebounds, while junior guard Scarlett Gilmore added 11 points and five rebounds. Freshman Janiyah Hagood and Ke’Onna Bryant each chipped in seven points coming off the bench.

Sophomore guard Jordan Brown paced Converse (3-19, 2-17) with 21 points and five rebounds.

