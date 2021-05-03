Harvick tamed Darlington in 2020

“He’s really good at just bending the race car to his will. He knows how to work the front tires really good, he knows what he wants out of a race car. He knows how to get in his rhythm very well, and keep the car driving the way he wants it to, over the course of the run,” fellow Cup driver Tyler Reddick said. “And he and (crew chief Rodney Childers) have a good relationship, so they’re able to make really good adjustments on their cars. They understand each other well. A guy like that running good at Darlington is not a surprise. Kevin’s one of the best at managing that stuff. So when you see him just do it and win two out of three last year at Darlington, it’s not surprising.”