Heady holds off former NASCAR champ Labonte for Smart Mod win at Florence Motor Speedway

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Sixteen-year-old Caleb Heady held off a late-race charge by NASCAR Hall Of Famer, Bobby Labonte, to score his first career SMART Modified win Saturday afternoon at Florence Motor Speedway.

Heady was the quick qualifier with a lap of 85.684 miles per hour, but would start seventh after the series redraw. Jeremy Gerstner and Jason Myers moved to the front row with Gerstner taking the lead at the drop of the green flag. By lap 27, Heady had picked his way through the field to take the lead. The first caution of the afternoon waved on lap 42 for a spin by Dennis Holdren in turn four.

Heady and most of the leaders elected to make pit stops at this time, while Gary Putnam and Burt Myers opted to stay out. Myers took the lead from Putnam on lap 53, but Heady moved back by Myers for the lead three laps later. After a caution with 12 laps to go for a spin by John Smith in turn four, Myers and Putnam would make their pit stops. On the ensuing restart, Brody Jones made hard contact with the outside wall as Myers was making his way back through the field.