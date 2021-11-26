Despite the hefty point spread and Auburn's losing streak, Tide safety Jordan Battle has “no concern at all” that his team will get caught taking this one too lightly.

“We know Auburn is the biggest game of the year, so we can’t look past this game,” Battle said. "This is the Iron Bowl, the biggest rivalry, what we’ll be remembered for for the rest of our lives. So we know we can never look past this game.”

YOUNG VS FINLEY

Alabama's Bryce Young has passed for 3,584 yards with 38 touchdowns against just three interceptions this season. Auburn's T.J. Finley is coming off his first start of the season and has just 463 yards and three touchdowns with no picks. Finley took the offensive reins with a season-ending ankle injury to Bo Nix, who had started 34 straight games.

It's still the first Iron Bowl start for both of them.

“I’ve definitely heard a lot of stories about how intense it is, how loud it is, how crazy an environment it is," Young said. “That’s something we know going in.”

MEMORABLE IRON BOWL

Saban had to watch last year's game from home because of COVID-19. The Tide still won 42-13, but that experience certainly sticks out for the 'Bama coach.