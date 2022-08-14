Jessica Gerald resigns as Wilson girls' basketball coach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Jessica Gerald confirmed to the Morning News on Saturday she has resigned as Wilson's girls' basketball coach. She said she turned in her resignation Aug. 3, which was the third day of school with students there.

Gerald had no further comment.

After winning a Class 2A state title in 2017 as a Mullins assistant, Gerald replaced Gerrin Harrison for the '18 season at Wilson on an interim basis. Gerald was promoted to full-time coach after Wilson repeated as lower-state champion and was named that season's Morning News Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year. Like the year before, the Tigers lost in the state final to North Augusta.

Wilson lost in the 2019 lower-state semifinal to North Augusta, and then the 2020 lower-state semifinal to Crestwood. Then, the Tigers did not reach the next two state brackets under Gerald.

Basketball teams can currently go through certain strength-and-conditioning drills, and then can have organized practice (open season) during the month of September. On Oct. 31, the first official practice for the sport is allowed.

Although this is mid-August and the Tiger girls are without a coach, Wilson athletic director Derrick McQueen is confident things will work out.

"We appreciate everything (Gerald) has done during the past five, six years for our girls' basketball program, and we just wish her luck with whatever her future plans or endeavors are," McQueen said Saturday night. "We've got to move on as well.

"We'll post (a job advertisement), and then we'll see who applies," he added. "We have a little bit of time. Open season is in September, so we've got a little bit of time. So, we'll do a search and see what happens."