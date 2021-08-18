Johnsonville shows another season of promise

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – A 6-2 record in last year’s pandemic-shortened season has transformed coach Ken Cribb’s rebuilding project at Johnsonville into one that instead is focused on region championships.

With a young but talented team with key returners at skill positions, Cribb hopes his Flashes take yet another step.

“We’ve got a young football team; we’re just working hard and hoping we can get a little better all the time and improve each day,” said Cribb, who often undersells his team while talking to the media. “Then, we’ll see what happens.”

He did speak a little more glowingly about what momentum 2020’s season has given his program.

“We had a good summer. The kids worked hard, and that’s always good,” Cribb said. “We just hope we’ve got this thing pointed in the right way, turned around. Hopefully, we can keep it that way.”

Offense

Sophomore Malik Shippy returns at quarterback after starting last season.