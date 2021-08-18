Johnsonville shows another season of promise

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – A 6-2 record in last year’s pandemic-shortened season has transformed coach Ken Cribb’s rebuilding project at Johnsonville into one that instead is focused on region championships.
With a young but talented team with key returners at skill positions, Cribb hopes his Flashes take yet another step.
“We’ve got a young football team; we’re just working hard and hoping we can get a little better all the time and improve each day,” said Cribb, who often undersells his team while talking to the media. “Then, we’ll see what happens.”
He did speak a little more glowingly about what momentum 2020’s season has given his program.
“We had a good summer. The kids worked hard, and that’s always good,” Cribb said. “We just hope we’ve got this thing pointed in the right way, turned around. Hopefully, we can keep it that way.”
Offense
Sophomore Malik Shippy returns at quarterback after starting last season.
“He started every game for us last year,” Cribb said. “He’s a good kid and good player, and he’s what you want at that spot. This year, he is more physical, has gotten bigger and stronger. And he has a great attitude. He’s also what you’re looking for in that area at that spot.”
At running back, another key player from last year’s offense is back in Dequan Burroughs.
“He’s a good player,” Cribb said. “He started for us last year as a sophomore. He’s a junior who was named all-state last year. He’s a year older, bigger and stronger. So, we look for big things out of him with his good size and speed, and good vision.”
When Shippy throws the ball, his main target is expected to be J.J. Coles.
“He’s our top receiver,” Cribb said. “He had a good summer, and he started for us last year. And, he’ll be coming back as a junior. And, Timari Hannah at the slot position.”
At the offensive line, Baine Stone and Hayden Blanton will anchor it.
“Baine has played a lot of football for us,” Cribb said. “He’s undersized, but he plays hard, has good technique and fundamentals. This is his third year starting for us. Hayden also is a three-year starter; he can also play a big part in giving us a chance to be pretty good up front.”
Defense
Wyatt Smith and Gray Blanton will be counted on to pressure the quarterback at defensive end.
“Wyatt has good size, and he started for us last year. He’s long and tough and gets after it,” Cribb said. “And Gray will be a junior who also started for us last year.”
At linebacker, sophomore Travis Wilson returns as a starter.
“He has matured some and has got good size (6-foot-1, 225 pounds),” Cribb said. “He’ll play middle linebacker for us.”
And in the secondary, Burroughs and Alontre Pressley will be at cornerback.
“They’re good kids; they stick their nose in there and they play hard,” Cribb said. “They’re a little undersized, but they go in there and fight.”
Special teams
Reid Baxley, meanwhile, will handle point-after kicks and kickoffs, and Wilson will handle punts.