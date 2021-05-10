Knox to take over Falcons

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Darlington High's Bradley Knox, the reigning Morning News Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year, will now see if he can achieve the same success with Falcon boys.
He was announced Monday as the person who will replace Anthony Heilbronn, who will be North Myrtle Beach's athletic director next school year.
During the 2020-21 campaign, Knox's team did not get to play its first game until February and still reached the region tournament and Class 4A, lower-state final.
"Coach Knox has done an excellent job leading our Lady Falcons program for the past five years," Darlington principal Cortney Gehrke said. "He stepped in to assist with cross-country and lead our boys' tennis team this year as well. He is dedicated to seeing the young men and women of Darlington be successful both in the classroom and in athletics. We know he is going to do a great job as our new head coach for the boys' basketball program."
Knox is a native of Darlington and a DHS graduate. During his time at DHS, he played football and basketball. He earned all-region football recognition during the 2007-09 seasons. He was also named the team’s most valuable player. As a basketball player, Knox was all-region in 2008 and '09. He led the team in assists and was also named the team’s most valuable player. He helped lead the Falcons to their first basketball region championship under then-coach Ken Howle.
Knox began his coaching career in 2013 and led the Florence International AAU boys’ basketball team. Knox later joined the DHS athletics department, where he has spent the better part of a decade coaching.
He has served as an assistant coach for soccer, football, track and field, boys’ basketball and cross country. He has also held the head coaching position for junior varsity boys’ basketball, tennis and varsity girls’ basketball.
Under his leadership, the girls’ varsity basketball team earned a Lower State title appearance. This was the team’s first such appearance since 2010. The team qualified for the playoffs each season, and five student athletes signed letters of intent to play basketball collegiately. The Morning News named Knox the 2021 Morning News Coach of the Year.
“I would like to thank Mrs. Gehrke and athletics director Michael Jordan for giving me the opportunity to lead the boys’ basketball program,” Knox said. “The goal is to have each student that is a part of the program display academic excellence in the classroom and serve our community to the best of our ability.
"My staff and I will be committed to making sure our student athletes build the skills to be college and career ready to ensure that they become productive citizens in our community and society. We will demonstrate sportsmanship and good character on and off of the court. All of these things will be done while demonstrating Falcon Pride. I look forward to working with these young men and their families."