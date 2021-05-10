Knox to take over Falcons

Knox began his coaching career in 2013 and led the Florence International AAU boys’ basketball team. Knox later joined the DHS athletics department, where he has spent the better part of a decade coaching.

He has served as an assistant coach for soccer, football, track and field, boys’ basketball and cross country. He has also held the head coaching position for junior varsity boys’ basketball, tennis and varsity girls’ basketball.

Under his leadership, the girls’ varsity basketball team earned a Lower State title appearance. This was the team’s first such appearance since 2010. The team qualified for the playoffs each season, and five student athletes signed letters of intent to play basketball collegiately. The Morning News named Knox the 2021 Morning News Coach of the Year.

“I would like to thank Mrs. Gehrke and athletics director Michael Jordan for giving me the opportunity to lead the boys’ basketball program,” Knox said. “The goal is to have each student that is a part of the program display academic excellence in the classroom and serve our community to the best of our ability.

"My staff and I will be committed to making sure our student athletes build the skills to be college and career ready to ensure that they become productive citizens in our community and society. We will demonstrate sportsmanship and good character on and off of the court. All of these things will be done while demonstrating Falcon Pride. I look forward to working with these young men and their families."

