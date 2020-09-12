Man who was killed at motel identified

FLORENCE, S.C. – The man who was fatally shot Friday morning at a Florence County motel has been identified.
The victim of the shooting at the Florence Inn and Suites was Detrick Gibbons, 36, of Darlington, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
Florence County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at approximately 5:15 a.m. to motel at U.S. 76 and Interstate 95,
Gibbons was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, von Lutcken said.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 464, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
