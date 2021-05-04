NASCAR on Mother's Day: a rare but special event

“It’s crazy. I never really thought of it like that before,” he added. “Watching that film that Mom did probably helped me more than I ever realized.”

Fellow Cup racer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., also talked about the role his mother had.

“I think most drivers always know that they worked really hard with their dad to get to the point that they’re at,” Stenhouse said. “But if it wasn’t for our moms supporting us on the back side, I don’t think any of us would make it here either.”

Of course, mothers also try to attend in person every race their sons or daughters are in. And before the recent Talladega spring race, Ross Chastain was excited about that.

“She’s driving to Talladega right now with my aunt. They’re road-tripping and bringing some fresh watermelon from our farm. She sent me a video last night from the field, and that was her last stop,” Chastain said. “Starting out, she was always there to support me and did everything from sewing the patches on my suits, helping us load the racecar and driving me to the track before I was 16 if my dad was in the field or on our farm. She knew I wanted to race, so those early years were hobby racing and what we loved to do.

“We’ve had some special times,” he added. “It’s brought our family closer together. It’s brought in her parents and giving them a more active role. It all gave us excuses to be around each other, so it really brought us together.”

