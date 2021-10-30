Patriots drop road match to Hawks

MURFREESBORO, NC – Francis Marion University fell in four sets, 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, to Chowan University, Saturday afternoon (Oct. 30) in Conference Carolinas volleyball action.

FMU drops to 16-10 overall and 12-2 in conference play. The Patriots lead second-place UNC Pembroke by a half game in the East Division standings. Francis Marion will play its final two home matches of the regular season this coming week: Friday at 6 p.m. against Lees-McRae College and Saturday at 2 p.m. against King University.

Junior Gracie Davis led FMU with 12 kills, while sophomore Lexi Albright added 11 kills and 13 digs for her sixth double-double of the season. Senior Lily Walton chipped in nine kills and a team-high five blocks.

Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie paced the Patriots with 32 assists, while also digging up 13 balls for her 13th double-double of the year. Freshman libero Zoie Larkins and graduate student Naina Ivanova led the FMU defense with 14 digs apiece, while freshman Peyton Holley had 11.

Anixa Rosa-Martinez led Chowan with 18 kills.