Patriots drop road match to Hawks
FMU Athletics

Patriots drop road match to Hawks

MURFREESBORO, NC – Francis Marion University fell in four sets, 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, to Chowan University, Saturday afternoon (Oct. 30) in Conference Carolinas volleyball action.

FMU drops to 16-10 overall and 12-2 in conference play. The Patriots lead second-place UNC Pembroke by a half game in the East Division standings. Francis Marion will play its final two home matches of the regular season this coming week: Friday at 6 p.m. against Lees-McRae College and Saturday at 2 p.m. against King University.

Junior Gracie Davis led FMU with 12 kills, while sophomore Lexi Albright added 11 kills and 13 digs for her sixth double-double of the season. Senior Lily Walton chipped in nine kills and a team-high five blocks.

Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie paced the Patriots with 32 assists, while also digging up 13 balls for her 13th double-double of the year. Freshman libero Zoie Larkins and graduate student Naina Ivanova led the FMU defense with 14 digs apiece, while freshman Peyton Holley had 11.

Anixa Rosa-Martinez led Chowan with 18 kills.

After the Hawks captured the first two sets, Francis Marion staved off defeat with a 25-23 victory in set No.3. Kills by senior Iyanla Thigpen and Davis along with a Chowan attacking error helped FMU snap a late 22-22 deadlock. That set featured eight ties and four lead changes.

The Hawks flew to a 13-4 advantage in the fourth set, only to see Francis Marion rally to within 22-21 after a kill by Albright. However, Chowan was able to secure the final three points needed to end the match.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Erskine 1 Francis Marion 0DUE WEST — Ten minutes into overtime, the Flying Fleet scored to end the match and drop the Patriots’ record to 2-15 overall and 2-10 in the Conference Carolinas. Patriots goalkeeper Makayla Willets recorded four saves.

