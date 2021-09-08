Pedestrian struck, killed in Pamplico hit and run

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- A pedestrian is dead and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the driver of the car who killed them.

At about 12:50 p.m. on Half Moon Road near Sheminally Road a driver traveling south on Half Moon Road struck and killed the pedestrian and then fled the scene, said Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Patrol and its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, Southern said.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the SC Highway Patrol at 1-800-768-1505.