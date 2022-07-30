 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson’s First Practice

Photos from Wilson's first day of football practice

  • 0

TOP: Practice was cut short because of lightning in the area during opening day of SCHSL football practice at Wilson High School July 29, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina. CUTOUT: Wide receiver Jyron Waiters follows the ball into his hands during opening day of SCHSL football practice at Wilson High School. LEFT: Wilson Head Coach Rodney Mooney watches the action during opening day of SCHSL football practice. RIGHT: Quarterback Bryan McCartt runs through conditioning drills during opening day of SCHSL football practice.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert