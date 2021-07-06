Quick start sets stage for Savannah's 7-3 win over RedWolves

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dancing and hopping with fists in the air at times, all the Savannah Bananas’ dugout was missing were strobe lights and a disco ball.
The best team in the Coastal Plain, the Bananas proved once again they more than just a summer party with Tuesday's 7-3 win over Florence at Sparrow Stadium.
While Savannah – featured recently on ESPN for its party atmosphere at home games -- improved to 24-3 overall (4-0 in the second half) in the CP West, Florence dropped to 9-18 and 2-4.
The Bananas jumped to a 4-0 lead by the time the third inning was done. Although Florence did get on the board with Derek Berg’s run-scoring triple in the fifth, Savannah responded with two more in the seventh, and another in the eighth.
After Savannah’s Jesse Sherrill led Tuesday’s game off with a bunt single, that set the stage for a 2-0 first inning with Livan Reinoso’s RBI groundout and Tristan Peters’ sacrifice fly. Florence had runners at first and second in the second inning with one out, but that was nixed by a double play.
Then, in the third, Savannah loaded the bases twice and scored twice as Peters hit an RBI double, and Carson Falsken was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The lead could have grown larger if not for a double play that happened after Florence center fielder Brody Hopkins caught Bryson Bloomer’s fly ball and then threw Peters out from home after the tried to tag up and score. Hopkins also made a spectacular diving catch to end the top of the ninth.
Savannah’s lead grew to 6-1 in the top of the seventh with Livan Reinoso’s RBI double and another run scoring when the RedWolves erred while handling a Ty Jackson hit.
In the bottom of the eighth, Florence scored its second run of the night scored after Will Hardee walked, reached third on a passed ball before crossing home plate on Hopkins’ single. A.J. Liu then drove in Hopkins to get his team within 7-3. Liu finished 3 for 4, and Berg and Wortham each finished 2 for 4.