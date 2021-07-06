Quick start sets stage for Savannah's 7-3 win over RedWolves

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dancing and hopping with fists in the air at times, all the Savannah Bananas’ dugout was missing were strobe lights and a disco ball.

The best team in the Coastal Plain, the Bananas proved once again they more than just a summer party with Tuesday's 7-3 win over Florence at Sparrow Stadium.

While Savannah – featured recently on ESPN for its party atmosphere at home games -- improved to 24-3 overall (4-0 in the second half) in the CP West, Florence dropped to 9-18 and 2-4.

The Bananas jumped to a 4-0 lead by the time the third inning was done. Although Florence did get on the board with Derek Berg’s run-scoring triple in the fifth, Savannah responded with two more in the seventh, and another in the eighth.

After Savannah’s Jesse Sherrill led Tuesday’s game off with a bunt single, that set the stage for a 2-0 first inning with Livan Reinoso’s RBI groundout and Tristan Peters’ sacrifice fly. Florence had runners at first and second in the second inning with one out, but that was nixed by a double play.